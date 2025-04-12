Fed official says 'absolutely' ready to intervene in financial markets

Any intervention by the Federal Reserve would depend on "what conditions we were seeing," added Collins, who is one of 12 voting members of the Fed's all-important rate-setting committee this year.



"The higher the tariffs are, the more the potential slowdown in growth as well as elevation and inflation that one would expect," Collins said in a separate interview with Yahoo Finance earlier Friday, adding that she expects inflation to rise "well above" three percent this year, but no "significant" economic downturn.



Her comments indicate she expects price growth to remain stuck firmly above the US central bank's long-term target of two per cent, likely preventing the Fed from being able to cut interest rates in the coming months.