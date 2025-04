Fed official says 'absolutely' ready to intervene in financial markets

On a busy day of speeches from central bank officials, New York Fed President John Williams went further than his colleagues on the bank's rate-setting committee, putting out estimates of how he expects Trump's immigration and tariff policies - and the uncertainty surrounding them - to affect the US economy this year."I now expect real GDP growth will slow considerably from last year's pace, likely to somewhat below one percent," he told a conference in Puerto Rico."With this downshift in the pace of growth ... I expect the unemployment rate to rise from its current level of 4.2 per cent to between 4.5 and 5 per cent over the next year," he said.Williams added that he expected increased tariffs to "boost inflation this year to somewhere between 3.5 and 4 per cent" - well above the bank's long-term target.