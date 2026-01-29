US Fed set to pause rate cuts as it defies Trump pressure

CREDIBILITY ISSUES

One issue is whether the new chairman can corral the rest of the rate-setting committee into more cuts, ING analysts said in a note.



Outside the Fed, it could be harder for the next chairman to convince investors that the bank will continue pursuing its mandate of low and stable inflation and maximum employment, independent of political influence, said Michael Strain of the conservative American Enterprise Institute.



Given the way the Trump administration has targeted Powell, Strain added that "establishing credibility will be much more challenging" for Powell's successor than it has been for previous Fed chiefs over the last few decades.



Strain, who is AEI's director of economic policy studies, also cautioned that the Fed may have gone too far in lowering rates last year.



He warned that the labour market might be stronger than officials think, while there remains a risk that inflation accelerates again.



"Certainly, the Fed should not continue to cut," he said. "I'm worried the Fed's going to have to hike in 2026."