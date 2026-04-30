US Fed divided at Powell's likely last meeting at helm

Powell, who has been a frequent target of US President Donald Trump, is set to hold a press conference after the Fed's decision.



Besides his assessment of economic fallout from the war, all eyes will be on his future plans.



Powell's tenure as Fed chairman ends May 15, and a Senate panel has voted to advance the nomination of Trump's choice for new Fed chairman, Kevin Warsh.



But Powell could choose to stay on as a Fed governor, even after his chairman term ends.