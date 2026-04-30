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US Fed divided at Powell's likely last meeting at helm
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US Fed divided at Powell's likely last meeting at helm

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged due to uncertainty over the Middle East conflict and high energy prices.

US Fed divided at Powell's likely last meeting at helm

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference at the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, US, Dec 10, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

30 Apr 2026 02:22AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2026 02:23AM)
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WASHINGTON: A divided US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting Wednesday (Apr 29) on high uncertainty from the Middle East war, in what was likely its last gathering helmed by Jerome Powell.

"Inflation is elevated, in part reflecting the recent increase in global energy prices," the central bank said.

Its decision keeps rates at a range between 3.50 per cent and 3.75 per cent.

But four out of 12 voting officials opposed the decision, including Stephen Miran, who sought a quarter-point cut.

Three others - Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari and Lorie Logan - backed the pause but not the Fed statement signalling an inclination towards lower interest rates.

This was the most number of dissenting votes since 1992, and the divergence among officials will be closely watched.

The Fed has been on a path of rate cuts since late last year.
 
But with the US-Israel war on Iran causing a surge in energy costs and snarling supply chains, analysts are monitoring if inflation could prompt policymakers to instead consider the need for a rate hike.

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Powell, who has been a frequent target of US President Donald Trump, is set to hold a press conference after the Fed's decision.

Besides his assessment of economic fallout from the war, all eyes will be on his future plans.

Powell's tenure as Fed chairman ends May 15, and a Senate panel has voted to advance the nomination of Trump's choice for new Fed chairman, Kevin Warsh.

But Powell could choose to stay on as a Fed governor, even after his chairman term ends.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Middle East conflict US Federal Reserve
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