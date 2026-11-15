Fed's Collins says gradual rate hikes best to manage economic risks

BOSTON: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said on Saturday (Nov 14) she supported a steady pace of modest interest rate increases because that path of action better managed economic uncertainties.

When it comes to moving monetary policy to a tighter footing, "a steady, gradual path seems appropriate to me at the moment. But I'm open-minded," Collins told reporters at a conference held by her bank on housing issues in Boston.

“I do see the risks as two-sided on the real side of the economy," Collins said, with inflation high and its gains broadening throughout the economy, while the job market was stable with the potential to accelerate.

At the same time, there are the ongoing risks of more shocks hitting the economy, Collins said. Furthermore, “it's possible that the rise in medium to longer term rates that we've seen since the beginning of the year may actually weigh on demand more than I'm thinking,” and serve as another source of restraint on economic activity, she said.

For now, all of that argues against the Fed shifting to a more aggressive pace of rate rises to contain inflation that has overshot the Fed’s two percent target for more than five years, Collins said.