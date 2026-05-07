UAE fertiliser giant warns of global food impact as it turns to trucks to bypass Hormuz

One of the world’s largest fertiliser companies has begun trucking products to ports outside the Strait of Hormuz, in what its chief executive described as an “extraordinary workaround” to keep global supplies moving amid ongoing disruption at the critical shipping chokepoint.

Under normal conditions, cargo from the United Arab Emirates’ Fertiglobe is shipped through Hormuz on vessels carrying between 30,000 and 50,000 tonnes.

In contrast, each truck carries just 20 to 25 tonnes of fertiliser, hence requiring a huge fleet covering long distances overland and across desert terrain before being loaded onto ships.

The shift has made operations significantly more complex, expensive and resource-intensive.

“It's an extraordinary workaround,” Fertiglobe CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy told CNA on Tuesday (May 5).

“There’re so many, many more movements. We're working closely with our peers (in) logistics and services, as well as the broader Abu Dhabi ecosystem, including ports, to find ways to get fertiliser to global consumers.”