Some World Cup fans face US visa hurdles despite teams qualifying for tournament

FANS LEFT BEHIND

For Haitian soccer fans, the restrictions cut deep.

The national team has not appeared in a World Cup in decades – making this a rare and emotional opportunity.

Haitian immigrant-turned-entrepreneur Sony Sauveur, who owns Golden Blue Bar & Restaurant in Brooklyn, said: “All we ask is the opportunity to come and to watch our team play. We don’t ask for anything else.”

Haiti remains under a US “Do Not Travel” advisory due to surging gang violence, kidnappings and political instability – factors officials say underpin the visa policies.

But for many in the Haitian diaspora, the World Cup was meant to shift the narrative.

“We always hear about Haiti in the news, and it's usually moments of tragedy, moments of political turmoil,” said restaurant owner and food author Nadege Fleurimond.

“So, having the World Cup be the reason that Haiti is on an international perspective and international stage is really a sense of pride and excitement.”

Instead, that excitement has been overshadowed by the restrictions.

“That's what the World Cup is about – people being able to travel and support their teams,” said Fleurimond.

“So, just the fact that we can't do that and for such a momentous occasion is really taking a toll on the community and people are just sad.”