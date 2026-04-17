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Some World Cup fans face US visa hurdles despite teams qualifying for tournament
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Some World Cup fans face US visa hurdles despite teams qualifying for tournament

As the US prepares to host matches, strict visa rules are blocking or delaying entry for fans from several countries.

Some World Cup fans face US visa hurdles despite teams qualifying for tournament

Fans celebrate Haiti's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a match against Nicaragua, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov 18, 2025. (Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph)

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Calvin Yang
Mitch McCann & Calvin Yang
17 Apr 2026 02:43PM
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NEW YORK: The countdown to the FIFA World Cup is underway, but for some fans, getting into the United States – a key host nation – is proving harder than securing match tickets.

Strict visa rules are blocking or delaying entry for fans from several countries, preventing them from watching matches in the US despite their teams having qualified.

The US State Department has fully or partially suspended visa issuance for 39 countries, citing national security concerns. The list includes World Cup qualifiers Haiti, Iran, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

The US will co-host the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico. The football tournament, which kicks off on Jun 11, will be the largest ever, featuring 48 teams. 

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FANS LEFT BEHIND

For Haitian soccer fans, the restrictions cut deep.

The national team has not appeared in a World Cup in decades – making this a rare and emotional opportunity.

Haitian immigrant-turned-entrepreneur Sony Sauveur, who owns Golden Blue Bar & Restaurant in Brooklyn, said: “All we ask is the opportunity to come and to watch our team play. We don’t ask for anything else.”

Haiti remains under a US “Do Not Travel” advisory due to surging gang violence, kidnappings and political instability – factors officials say underpin the visa policies. 

But for many in the Haitian diaspora, the World Cup was meant to shift the narrative.

“We always hear about Haiti in the news, and it's usually moments of tragedy, moments of political turmoil,” said restaurant owner and food author Nadege Fleurimond.

“So, having the World Cup be the reason that Haiti is on an international perspective and international stage is really a sense of pride and excitement.” 

Instead, that excitement has been overshadowed by the restrictions. 

“That's what the World Cup is about – people being able to travel and support their teams,” said Fleurimond.

“So, just the fact that we can't do that and for such a momentous occasion is really taking a toll on the community and people are just sad.”

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TRAVEL CURBS QUESTIONED

Rights groups have criticised the visa bans as unjustifiable.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he plans to petition President Donald Trump to reconsider.

But US officials have defended the policy, saying that the safety of the country and the security of its borders will always come first.

Of the four qualified countries facing visa barriers, Haiti and Iran face the most stringent restrictions, effectively preventing most fans from attending matches in the US. 

Supporters from Senegal and Ivory Coast face slightly looser rules, but still encounter heavy scrutiny and limited access.

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy after his side's win over France in the 2022 World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec 18, 2022. (File photo: AP/Martin Meissner)

“It is one sport where when it's played, literally the country stops because everybody watches,” said Mamadou Drame, president of the Senegalese Association of America.

He believes fans should be allowed to follow their teams and attend the games.

“They're paying their own money to come and they contribute to the economy, to this country, by staying in hotels, spending money on food. Tourism is going to be wonderful,” Drame added.

“So, you're just preventing people from doing that, from living what they love.”

Source: CNA/ca(mp)

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