World Cup a big win for New York businesses, but fans feel the pinch

NEW YORK: More than a million football fans are expected to descend on New York and New Jersey for the FIFA World Cup next month, providing a major boost to the local economy.

But for many supporters, soaring costs for flights, accommodation and match tickets have placed the tournament out of reach.

The World Cup kicks off on Jun 11, with matches taking place across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The New York-New Jersey region will stage several fixtures, including the final at the MetLife Stadium on Jul 19.

The New York/New Jersey Host Committee estimates the tournament will generate US$3.3 billion in economic impact for the area, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transport operators and small businesses.