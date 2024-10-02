Fifty years of Israeli army interventions in Lebanon

1978: OPERATION LITANI

Israel made its first incursion into Lebanon when its army invaded part of the country's south from March 14 to 21, 1978.

"Operation Litani" was condemned by the United Nations, which called on Israel to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory - a withdrawal Israel would only finally complete 22 years later on June 16, 2000.

Israeli troops entered up to 40 kilometres (25 miles) beyond the border in a bid to push the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) beyond the Litani River and force them to retreat towards Saida or Beirut.