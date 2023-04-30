Fighting rages in Sudan's capital, but envoy sees sides more open to talks

KHARTOUM: Air strikes and artillery rocked Khartoum on Saturday (Apr 29) as Sudan entered a third week of fighting between rival military forces despite a ceasefire, prompting more civilians to flee and renewed warnings of wider instability if the war is not stopped.

By Saturday evening, heavy clashes could be heard near downtown Khartoum, close to the army headquarters and the presidential palace.

In one of the latest efforts by foreign governments to evacuate their citizens and others, a US-government organised convoy arrived at the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on Saturday, evacuating US citizens, local staff and others, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The US government will help evacuees travel on to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Miller added. He did not say how many Americans remained in the country.

A UN envoy earlier offered a possible glimmer of hope for an end to the fighting, saying the warring sides that have so far shown no sign of compromise were now more open to negotiations - though no date had been set.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since Apr 15 when a long-simmering power struggle between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict.

The fighting has pitched Sudan towards a civil war, derailing an internationally-backed transition aimed at establishing a democratic government and sending tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighbouring countries.

The army said in a statement it had conducted sweep operations and clashed with RSF troops in northern Bahri and in Omdurman, across the Nile from Khartoum, and destroyed 25 vehicles of RSF reinforcements. It said several banks and stores across the capital had been looted.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters they saw army drones targeting RSF soldiers near one of the country's main oil refineries north of the capital.

The sides have continued to battle during a series of ceasefires mediated by foreign powers, notably the United States. The latest 72-hour truce expires at midnight on Sunday.

"I'm afraid that one day I'm asleep and I wake up to a bomb falling on my house," said a man named Khalid, speaking to Reuters from Khartoum where he has stayed because his elderly grandmother and ill sister would suffer on the long and costly trip out.

"That's my deepest fear right now. That's all that I think of. That's why I can't sleep at night."

The RSF said in a statement on Saturday it had shot down an army warplane in Omdurman, and accused the army of violating the ceasefire with an attack there. The army did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the RSF report.

The army has previously blamed the RSF for violations.