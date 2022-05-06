Fighting traps civilians in Ukraine plant as Putin urges defenders to disarm

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Scores of Ukrainian civilians including women and children were trapped on Thursday (May 5) in underground bunkers at a steel works in the ruined port city of Mariupol, although President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to allow them to leave safely.

Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a phone call that Kyiv should order Ukrainian fighters defending the besieged Azovstal plant to disarm, and Russia was still prepared to provide safe passage out for civilians.

Ukrainian defenders at the site have clung on desperately for weeks, and while some civilians have made it to safety via humanitarian corridors, about 200 others, Ukrainian officials say, remain inside with little food, water or medicine.

The Kremlin earlier denied that Russian forces were storming the Soviet-era plant, referring to an April 21 order from Putin that they should seal it off but not venture inside its labyrinth of underground tunnels.

But a Ukrainian fighter who said he was holed up in the vast complex - the last part of the city still in Ukrainian hands - accused Russian forces of breaching the plant's defences for a third day in violation of an earlier pledge by Moscow to pause military activity to permit civilian evacuations.

"Heavy, bloody fighting is going on," said Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, in a video posted online.

"Yet again, the Russians have not kept the promise of a ceasefire and have not given an opportunity for the civilians who seek shelter ... in basements of the plant to evacuate," he said. Reuters could not independently verify his account or from where he was speaking.