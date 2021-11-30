Fiji proceeds with border reopening despite Omicron

SUVA: Fiji will press on with plans to reopen its border to international travellers on Wednesday (Dec 1), despite the threat from the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Pacific nation's leader has told parliament.

Fiji has long targeted Dec 1 as the day it will welcome back foreign holidaymakers to boost a tourism-reliant economy devastated since the pandemic forced borders to close in March last year.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Omicron's recent emergence would not derail the plans and he would personally welcome the first Fiji Airways flight into Nadi from Australia on Wednesday morning.

"We are still emerging from the horrible pandemic that we suffered and are just starting to recover from its economic devastation," he told parliament on Monday.

"Businesses are rebuilding ... and people everywhere are resuming their normal lives.

The Omicron variant has rattled global markets and prompted some countries to tighten border controls, with Japan and Israel planning to bar all new foreign travellers.

Fiji has tightened restrictions on arrivals from southern Africa but made no changes to rules surrounding "travel partner" countries whose citizens can still take a tropical getaway in the Pacific idyll.

They include Japan, New Zealand, the United States and France, as well as countries where Omicron has been detected such as Australia, Canada and Britain.

Bainimarama was confident Fiji's 90 per cent vaccination rate among adults would help contain any outbreak, provided strict health protocols are observed.

"We all must remain serious and vigilant and keep up our guard," he said.