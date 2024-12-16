Fiji says seven 'stable' after drinking hotel cocktails

SUVA: Seven guests hospitalised after drinking cocktails in a luxury Fiji hotel - including four Australians and an American - were now in stable condition, the Pacific island government said on Monday (Dec 16).

The seven were taken to hospital on Saturday night suffering from "nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms", according to Fiji's health ministry.

They fell ill after drinking a cocktail prepared at a bar in the five-star Warwick Fiji resort on the Coral Coast, about 70km west of the capital Suva, it said.

"We are reassured that their condition this morning was stable, and we do hope their condition continues to improve," said a joint statement by Fiji's health and tourism ministries.

Close to a million tourists visit Fiji each year, it said, stressing that tourism in the country is "typically very safe".

"This is the only reported case of its kind that we've experienced in recent memory, and certainly nothing like this has been experienced this year."

Officials said the patients had been transferred from a hospital near the hotel to the larger Lautoka Hospital on the island's west coast.

An official at Lautoka Hospital declined to comment.