'Final Beatles record' out this year aided by AI: McCartney

LONDON: A "final Beatles record", created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), will be released later this year, Paul McCartney told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Tuesday (Jun 13).

"It was a demo that John (Lennon) had, and that we worked on, and we just finished it up," said McCartney, who turns 81 next week.

The Beatles - Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.

Lennon was shot dead in New York in 1980 aged 40 while Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001, aged 58.

McCartney did not name the song that has been recorded but according to the BBC it is likely to be a 1978 Lennon composition called Now And Then.

The track - one of several on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney a year before his death - was given to him by Lennon's widow Yoko Ono in 1994.

Two of the songs, Free As A Bird and Real Love, were cleaned up by the producer Jeff Lynne, and released in 1995 and 1996.

An attempt was made to do the same with Now And Then, but the project was abandoned because of background noise on the demo.

McCartney, who has previously talked about wanting to finish the song, said that AI had given him a new chance to do so.