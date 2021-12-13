Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Final results of New Caledonia referendum shows most voters stayed away
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Final results of New Caledonia referendum shows most voters stayed away

Final results of New Caledonia referendum shows most voters stayed away

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with New Caledonia representatives to discuss the consequences of the referendum on New Caledonia self-determination, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 1, 2021. Bertrand Guay/Pool via REUTERS

13 Dec 2021 01:54PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 01:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Final results of an independence referendum in the French territory of New Caledonia show almost two-thirds of voters abstained or returned blank or null ballots, after a call for a boycott by supporters of independence.

The referendum result showed 96.5 per cent of those who did vote on Sunday (Dec 13) opposed independence, after a big drop in turnout due to the boycott call.

The indigenous Kanak population, who largely favour independence, had called for non-participation in the vote after France declined a request to delay the ballot to allow for a traditional mourning period following a September surge in coronavirus infections.

France's decision to hold the vote against the wishes of Kanaks drew condemnation in neighbouring Pacific islands where sensitivities over colonisation are high.

Final results published by the French High Commission in Noumea on Monday showed turnout of 43.9 per cent.

Abstentions stood at 56.13 per cent, blank ballots at 1.43 per cent and null ballots at 1.56 per cent.

The vote, the third and final ballot on the issue, follows two previous polls in 2018 and 2020 in which the "no" vote got 57 per cent and 53 per cent respectively.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

New Caledonia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us