'Find roubles' if you want Russian oil, grain or metals, says top lawmaker

LONDON: Russia's top lawmaker warned the European Union on Wednesday (Mar 30) that if it wanted Russian natural gas then it would have to pay in roubles, and cautioned that oil, grain, metals, fertiliser, coal and timber exports could also soon be priced the same way.

After the West imposed crippling sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that natural gas exported to Europe or the United States should be paid for in his country's currency.

Europe, which imports about 40 per cent of its gas from Russia and pays mostly in euros, says Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom is not entitled to redraw contracts. The G7 group of nations rejected Moscow's demands this week.

"European politicians need to stop the talk, stop trying to find some justification about why they cannot pay in roubles," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, said in a post on Telegram. "If you want gas, find roubles."

"Moreover, it would be right - where it is beneficial for our country - to widen the list of export products priced in roubles to include: Fertiliser, grain, food oil, oil, coal, metals, timber etc."