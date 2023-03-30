Finland's Marin in battle over state spending to stay in power

HELSINKI: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who in 2019 became the world's youngest prime minister at 34, is battling to stay in power in an election on Sunday (Apr 2) as the country faces a recession and her challengers accuse her government of bloated public spending.

Marin, who has appeared on the covers of Vogue and Time Magazine, is considered by fans around the world to be a millennial role model for progressive new leaders.

But at home, she has been the subject of mundane political scrutiny, criticised by the opposition for her centre-left coalition's debt-fuelled spending and by the media for her partying at a time when Europe's energy crisis hit Finland hard.

Marin says that spending on education and health services is key to securing economic growth. Her rivals, Petteri Orpo of the right-wing National Coalition Party and Riikka Purra of the nationalist Finns Party, are calling for fiscal austerity to restore government finances.

The three parties are running neck-and-neck in opinion polls, with the most recent survey showing the National Coalition leading with 19.8 per cent support, ahead of Marin's Social Democrats and the Finns Party at 19.2 per cent each.

And while personally popular, it is unclear if her popularity will translate into victory for her party in the parliamentary vote. In 2019, the Social Democrats won very narrowly, with 17.7 per cent of the vote.

In response to neighbouring Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Marin's government overturned decades of military non-alignment and led Finland to apply for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a move supported by almost all members of its parliament.

But both challengers say that Marin's five-party coalition failed to rein in public finances, and promise to put an end to a cycle of borrowing if they win.