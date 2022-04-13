Finland to make decision on NATO entry in coming weeks, not months

STOCKHOLM: Finland will take a decision about whether to apply to join the US-led NATO alliance in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday (Apr 13), underlining a shift in security perspectives since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland and fellow Nordic state and neighbour Sweden are close partners with NATO but have shied away from joining the 30-member alliance, founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

"We have to be prepared for all kinds of actions from Russia," Marin told reporters at a joint news conference in Stockholm with her Swedish counterpart.

She said the option to join NATO had to be carefully analysed but that everything had changed when Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February.

"The difference between being a partner and being a member is very clear and will remain so. There is no other way to have security guarantees than under NATO's deterrence and common defence as guaranteed by NATO's Article 5," she said.

"I won't give any kind of timetable when we will make our decisions, but I think it will happen quite fast - within weeks not within months," said Marin, whose country shares a 1,300km border with Russia to the east.

She said it was important to reach consensus in Finland, which fought Soviet invaders during World War II and has been militarily non-aligned since then, and that political parties would have internal talks and in parliament in the coming weeks.