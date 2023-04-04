Finland becomes 31st NATO member as Russia warns of 'countermeasures'

MOSCOW: Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday (Apr 4), in a historic shift that drew an angry warning of "countermeasures" from the Kremlin.

Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine last year upended Europe's security landscape and prompted Finland - and its neighbour Sweden - to drop decades of military non-alignment.

"Not so many years ago we thought it was unthinkable that Finland would become a member. Now they will be a fully-fledged member of our alliance and that is truly historic," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We are removing the room for miscalculation in Moscow about NATO's readiness to protect Finland, and that makes Finland safer."

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen called it "a win-win situation" ahead of the choreographed final formalities before Finland's blue-and-white flag can be hoisted in front of NATO's headquarters.

But Moscow decried the move as an "assault" on Russia's security and national interests.

"The Kremlin believes that this is the latest aggravation of the situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The expansion of NATO is an assault on our security and Russia's national interests," he added.

"And this forces us to take countermeasures ... in tactical and strategic terms." He did not provide further details.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto completed the accession process by handing over an official document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels.