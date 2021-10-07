Finland pauses use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in young men

HELSINKI: Finland will pause the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for men born in 1991 and later due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, the institute for health and welfare said on Thursday (Oct 7).

Swedish and Danish health officials had announced on Wednesday afternoon they would pause the use of the Moderna vaccine for all young adults and children.

"A Nordic study involving Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark found that men under the age of 30 who received Moderna Spikevax had a slightly higher risk than others of developing myocarditis," director Mika Salminen from the health institute said.