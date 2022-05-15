Logo
Finland president confirms his country will apply to join NATO
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto attend a joint news conference on Finland's security policy decisions at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, May 15, 2022. Heikki Saukkomaa/ Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

15 May 2022
HELSINKI: Finland's President Sauli Niinisto confirmed on Sunday (May 15) that his country would apply for membership of the NATO military alliance.

The announcement came after Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday they both favoured NATO membership, in a major policy shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, which shares a long land border with Finland, has said it would be a mistake for Helsinki to join the transatlantic alliance and that it would harm bilateral ties.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ta

