Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
World

Finland prime minister divorces husband
Finland prime minister divorces husband

Finland's Prime Minister and Social Democrats leader Sanna Marin speaks during a news conference at the parliament on the day of the parliamentary elections, in Helsinki, Finland, on Apr 2, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Essi Lehto)

11 May 2023 01:34AM
HELSINKI: Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin has filed for divorce jointly with her husband of three years Markus Raikkonen, they said on Instagram on Wednesday (May 10).

"We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends," they said in separate Instagram stories.

Marin and Raikkonen, who until recently worked at a venture capital firm, share a 5-year-old daughter. They married in 2020 while Marin was in office dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have lived our youth together, entered adulthood together and grown into parents for our dear daughter together," Marin wrote on Instagram after her August 2020 wedding to Raikkonen.

Marin and her Social Democratic Party lost Finland's election for parliament last month, trailing the right-wing National Coalition Party as well as the nationalist Finns Party.

Marin, 37, the world's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, is considered by fans around the globe as a millennial role model for progressive new leaders, even as voters at home opted for a new government.

Source: Reuters/ec

