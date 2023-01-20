Finland promises 400 million euros of aid to Ukraine, could add Leopards

HELSINKI: Finland announced on Friday (Jan 20) a new donation of more than 400 million euros (US$434 million) worth of defence equipment for Ukraine, not including Leopard 2 heavy tanks which it said it could also send if there is an agreement with allies.

The new donation would triple the total value of Finland's defence aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Miika Pynnonen, special adviser to Finland's defence minister, said a decision on donating Leopard 2 tanks, of which Finland has some 200, would be taken separately, following discussions with allies at Ramstein air base in Germany.

"I can only say that this package does not include Leopard tanks ... It consists of heavy weaponry and ammunition," Pynnonen told Reuters.

Finland had earlier indicated it could send the German-made Leopard tanks if there were agreement among allies.