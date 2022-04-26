Finland, Sweden to begin NATO application in May, say local media reports

HELSINKI: Finland and Sweden will together express their wish to join NATO in May, tabloid newspapers Iltalehti in Finland and Expressen in Sweden reported on Monday (Apr 25), citing sources close to the matter.

Despite tightening cooperation with the military alliance since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the Nordic countries had both opted to stay out. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", has forced Sweden and Finland to examine whether their long-standing military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security.

According to Iltalehti, the leaders of Finland and Sweden plan to meet in the week of May 16 and after that publicly announce their plans to apply to join the alliance.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto declined to comment, but repeated his long-standing view that he would prefer Finland and Sweden made similar choices.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said two weeks ago, while visiting her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson, that she expected Finland to make its decision within weeks.