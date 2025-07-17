Fire destroys stage at Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium

BRUSSELS: The main stage of the Tomorrowland music festival near Antwerp was totally destroyed by fire on Wednesday (Jul 16), a day before thousands of electronic dance music lovers were due to descend on the Belgian event.

There were no injuries, organisers said, insisting that they would still go ahead with the festival over the next two weekends.

Some 100,000 participants are expected in the town of Boom, some 16km south of the port city, with many planning to camp on site.

The festival's DreamVille campsite will open as planned on Thursday, organisers said.