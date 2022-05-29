Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Fire engulfs superyacht in British marina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Fire engulfs superyacht in British marina

Fire engulfs superyacht in British marina
Thick black smoke rises from a fire on a yacht, at Torquay harbour in Torquay, Britain May 28, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. Mike Trower/Handout via REUTERS
Fire engulfs superyacht in British marina
Thick black smoke rises from a fire on a yacht, at Torquay harbour in Torquay, Britain May 28, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. Mike Trower/Handout via REUTERS
Fire engulfs superyacht in British marina
Thick black smoke rises from a fire on a yacht, at Torquay harbour in Torquay, Britain May 28, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. Mike Trower/Handout via REUTERS
29 May 2022 12:00AM (Updated: 29 May 2022 12:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Fire ripped through a superyacht in southwest England on Saturday (May 28), sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and briefly releasing the burning vessel to drift across its marina.

Police and fire officials said the 26m yacht in Torquay, Devon, was "well alight" and the fire brigade said the vessel contained about 8,000 litres of diesel fuel, prompting local areas and nearby beaches to be cleared.

"Due to levels of smoke and fumes we are asking residents in the area to keep their doors and windows shut at this time," Devon & Cornwall police said. "Members of the public are also urged to avoid the area and beaches are being cleared by officers for public safety."

The police said no one had been injured in the fire and the yacht had since been secured after it broke free from its mooring. The police did not say who owned the yacht.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us