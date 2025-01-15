Fire-hit Los Angeles faces new peril as dangerous gusts forecast

LOS ANGELES: Powerful winds forecast for Wednesday (Jan 15) threatened to whip up massive fires still burning around Los Angeles, possibly worsening an inferno that has killed at least 25 people.

A week after blazes erupted and spread uncontained, forecasters predicted "particularly dangerous" Santa Ana winds would spike.

"Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire," the National Weather Service said, warning of gusts up to 110km an hour between 3am and 3pm on Wednesday.

Part of Los Angeles County and much of neighbouring Ventura County were in a "Particularly Dangerous Situation," according to the NWS, a designation that was in effect before last week's deadly blazes.

"All the plants and vegetation is really dry and ready to burn so ... fires can grow pretty fast," meteorologist Ryan Kittell told AFP on Tuesday.

The Palisades and Eaton fires - both of which are still burning in places - could flare up, and new ignitions could quickly turn problematic, Kittell said.

Officials insisted they were poised for any renewed threats, particularly around the existing burn sites, after hydrants ran dry in the initial firefight.

"We have checked the water system in the Eaton fire area, and it is operational, meaning that we have water and we have pressure," fire chief Anthony Marrone said.