Fire at Turkish ski resort hotel kills 66, forces guests to jump from windows

ISTANBUL: The number of dead after a fire that engulfed a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday (Jan 21) rose to 66, the interior minister said.

Witnesses said desperate guests had tried to escape using ropes, footage showed bedsheets hanging from the windows, and media reports suggest some had died after trying to jump to safety.

Several ministers have arrived at the scene at the Kartalkaya resort around 170km northwest of the capital Ankara, and officials said the fire had now been contained.

"Our pain is great," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at Kartalkaya. "66 citizens lost their lives and 51 others wounded."

The blaze broke out at 3.27am in the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel, which has wooden cladding, he said.

Some 238 guests were registered as staying at the hotel, the minister added, a peak time during a two-week school holiday.

Private NTV broadcaster said the dead included three people who had jumped from the hotel's windows.

The fire is believed to have started in the restaurant and spread quickly, though it was not immediately clear what caused it.

Part of the structure backs onto a cliff, making it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.