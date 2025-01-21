Fire at Türkiye ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 32

ISTANBUL: A fire engulfed a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Türkiye on Tuesday (Jan 21), killing 10 people and injuring 32 others, the interior minister said.

Witnesses said desperate guests had tried to escape using ropes, footage showed bedsheets hanging from the windows, and media reports suggests some had died after trying to jump to safety.

Several ministers have arrived at the scene at the Kartalkaya resort around 170km northwest of the capital Ankara, and officials said the fire had now been contained.

The blaze broke out at 3.27am in the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel, which has wooden cladding, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Local media reported at least 230 people were staying at the hotel, a peak time during a two-week school holiday.

Private NTV broadcaster said the dead included three people who had jumped from the hotel's windows.

The fire is believed to have started in the restaurant and spread quickly, though it was not immediately clear what caused it.

Part of it backs onto a cliff, making it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Television footage showed huge plumes of smoke rising into the sky with a snowcapped mountain behind the hotel.