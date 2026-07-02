Firefighters battle blazes in southern France after European heatwave

LANCON, France: Firefighters were battling several wildfires fanned by strong winds in southern France on Thursday (Jul 2), as the country grappled with parched conditions following Europe's recent heatwave.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said three blazes, two of which broke out on the western edge of the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, had scorched a combined area of 1,210ha.

The World Meteorological Organization last week warned that the record temperatures that baked Western Europe for over a week in late June would worsen the risk of wildfires, given the outlook for sustained high temperatures, very low humidity and dry vegetation.

The biggest wildfire was burning in the Aude administrative department area near the border with Spain, with some 900ha burnt. Local authorities said high winds were making it more difficult for the 800 firefighters to battle the fire.

Meanwhile, firefighters were tamping down a small blaze in Rognac near Marseille's airport and had brought under control another nearby fire covering 260ha in Lancon-Provence. There were no casualties, local officials said.