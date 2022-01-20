First aid flights set to reach Tonga 5 days after eruption and tsunami

SYDNEY: The first humanitarian flights are finally on the way to volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific nation off from the rest of the world.

Officials in Australia and New Zealand confirmed that two military transport planes should arrive within hours at Tonga's main airport, which was only recently cleared of ash after painstaking effort

"A C17 Globemaster left from Amberley Airport Base around 7am today (2000 GMT)," an Australian defence official told AFP, with New Zealand also confirming a C-130 Hercules was on route following days of delays.

The flights will carry humanitarian supplies and telecommunications equipment.

News from Tonga has been severely limited since the weekend's disaster, which damaged undersea communications cables.