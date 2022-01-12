Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country

In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country
A large European Union flag lies at the centre of Schuman square, outside the European Commission headquarters, on the eve of Europe Day, commemorating the declaration made by Robert Schuman in 1950, in Brussels, Belgium, May 8, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman)
In a first, EU to suspend visa-free travel for 'golden passport' country
Vanuatu's Prime Minister Bob Loughman remotely addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly by pre-recorded video, in New York City, US, Sept 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)
12 Jan 2022 11:48PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 11:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: The European Commission proposed on Wednesday (Jan 12) a suspension of a visa-free travel agreement with the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu because of its scheme offering passports to rich foreigners.

If the proposal is backed by EU states, it would be the first time that the EU imposes sanctions on a country for running "golden passport" schemes, which the Commission has repeatedly warned could pose security and money laundering risks.

Other countries, including eastern European states, are monitored.

"The Commission has concluded that Vanuatu's investor citizenship schemes present serious deficiencies and security failures," it said in a statement.

Under the scheme, foreigners can obtain Vanuatu citizenship and passport in exchange for a minimum investment of US$130,000.

That, in turn, gives them visa-free access to the EU, under a visa waiver agreement the country has with the 27-nation bloc.

The Commission has proposed to suspend visa-free travel for all holders of Vanuatu passports released since May 2015 when the investor programme started to operate in earnest in the country.

The moratorium would be lifted if the programme is properly amended.

The EU executive said the scheme was deemed risky because it essentially accepted all applicants and did not sufficiently screen them, despite some appearing in Interpol's security databases.

Vanuatu's embassy in Brussels was not immediately available for comment.

The Commission said it was monitoring countries with visa-free access to the EU which are effectively operating or are planning to set up investor citizenship schemes, including Caribbean and Pacific islands and eastern European states Montenegro, Albania and Moldova.

Most EU states have their own schemes offering passports or visas to wealthy foreigners, but the Commission considers most of them in line with EU rules, with the exception of programmes set up by Cyprus and Malta.

Both states are facing legal challenges from Brussels which require them to change the programmes or stop running them to avoid the risk of a fine.

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

European Commission Brussels

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us