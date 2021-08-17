First German plane evacuated only 7 people from Kabul

BERLIN: A first German military plane to land in Kabul since the Taliban takeover evacuated only seven people, the government said on Tuesday (Aug 17), due to chaos at the Afghan capital's airport.

Germany, which had the second-largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, wants to airlift thousands of German-Afghan dual nationals as well as rights activists, lawyers and people who worked with foreign forces.

Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the A400M transport plane undertook a "breakneck landing" on Monday evening, with its main aim to bring in German soldiers to secure the evacuation.

"We have a very chaotic, dangerous and complex situation at the airport," she told broadcaster ARD. "We had very little time, so we only took on board people who were on site."

Only seven made it as the plane had to leave quickly, and other Germans could not get into the airport without protection from German soldiers, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"Admission of people from the civilian part of the airport was not made possible by the partners exercising security responsibility at the airport," the spokesperson said.