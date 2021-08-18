First Lufthansa plane with Afghanistan evacuees lands in Germany

BERLIN: The first Lufthansa plane carrying evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Frankfurt early on Wednesday (Aug 18) with about 130 people aboard, the airline said.

The Airbus A340 picked up passengers who had been taken by Bundeswehr flights from the Afghan capital of Kabul to the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

As part of an airlift effort in coordination with the German government, further special flights from Tashkent, Doha or other neighbouring nations in the next few days will evacuate more people from Afghanistan.