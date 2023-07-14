First no-prescription birth control pill approved in US

WASHINGTON: US health authorities on Thursday (Jul 13) approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the country, dramatically widening access to contraception for women in the United States where abortion rights are increasingly under assault.

The medication, Opill, will become available in pharmacies and supermarkets as well as online early next year, the manufacturer Perrigo said in a statement.

More than 100 countries already allow contraceptive pills to be sold over the counter. But in the United States approval comes after the Supreme Court last year scrapped federal abortion protections and the procedure is now banned in several states.

"Today's approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in a statement.

"When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy."

The agency warned, however, that the pill should not be taken by women who have or have ever had breast cancer.

"VICTORY FOR EQUITY"

Almost half of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the United States each year are unintended, according to the FDA.

Allowing women to access the progestin-only daily contraceptive pill without needing to see a doctor first "may help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and their potential negative impacts", the FDA statement said.