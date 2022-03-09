First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

The first person to receive a pig heart transplant has died two months after the historic procedure, the hospital that carried out the surgery said Wednesday (Mar 9).

David Bennett, 57, who passed away Mar 8, had received his transplant on Jan 7, University of Maryland Medical System said in a statement.

"His condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours," the statement said.

The surgery, performed by a team at the University of Maryland Medicine, was among the first to demonstrate the feasibility of a pig-to-human heart transplant, a field made possible by new gene editing tools.

After Bennett was implanted with a pig heart that had been genetically modified to prevent rejection, his son called the procedure "a miracle".

"Before consenting to receive the transplant, Mr Bennett was fully informed of the procedure's risks, and that the procedure was experimental with unknown risks and benefits," the hospital said.

Pigs have long been a tantalising source of potential transplants because their organs are so similar to human organs. A hog heart at the time of slaughter, for example, is about the size of an adult human heart.

Other organs from pigs being researched for transplantation into humans include the kidneys, liver and lungs.

Prior efforts at pig-to-human transplants have failed because of genetic differences that caused organ rejection or viruses that posed an infection risk.

About 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before getting one, according to organdonor.gov.