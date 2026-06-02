Five dead, dozens wounded as Russia launches major attack across Ukraine, authorities say

KYIV: Russian air attacks on major Ukrainian centres including Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv killed at least five people and wounded dozens early on Tuesday (Jun 2), authorities said, after days of warnings that Moscow was planning a major assault.

Four people were killed and 16 injured in a Russian attack on Dnipro, in Ukraine's east, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

All those injured were hospitalised and were reported to be in moderate condition, he said, posting pictures of heavily damaged residential buildings, burnt-out vehicles and a destroyed children's playground.

In Kyiv, at least one person was killed and 29 others were injured across the capital, according to Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the capital's military administration.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a suspected missile strike on a 24-storey apartment building triggered a collapse, with people likely trapped under the rubble. Other buildings, including a nine-storey apartment block, caught fire from suspected missile debris, he said.

"In the Obolon district, cars are burning after being struck by falling missile debris. There are also fires at two locations in open areas, including one near a kindergarten," Klitschko said. Thousands of residents of Kyiv were taking refuge inside metro stations and other shelters, witnesses said, after air raid warnings that covered much of the country early on Tuesday.