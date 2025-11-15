Five European NATO powers vow to tackle ‘hybrid threats’

DRONE SIGHTINGS AND CYBER RISKS

Several European countries have accused Russia of carrying out hybrid operations such as sabotage and disinformation campaigns. Airports and sensitive military sites in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Poland have recently reported unexplained drone activity.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said such incidents were intended to distract from Russia’s internal problems while attempting to “unsettle and frighten our societies”.

The ministers, joined by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, also vowed to maintain military assistance to Ukraine and deepen industrial cooperation. They said integrating Ukraine’s defence industry into European supply chains would be a priority.

They further committed to meeting NATO capability targets and boosting Europe’s defence production. British Defence Minister John Healey said Russia’s aggression required European allies to “do more and spend more on defence”, adding the continent had entered “a new era of threat”.