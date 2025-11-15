Five European NATO powers vow to tackle ‘hybrid threats’

BERLIN: Defence ministers from five major European NATO countries on Friday (Nov 14) pledged greater cooperation to counter drone incursions and other “hybrid threats” including cyberattacks and disinformation, following talks in the German capital.
Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom also reiterated their “unwavering support” for Ukraine in its war with Russia, and stressed the need to strengthen their own armed forces.
In a joint statement, the ministers said they would step up coordination to counter hybrid threats “against allies”, including by improving drone defence and enhancing information sharing among European partners.
DRONE SIGHTINGS AND CYBER RISKS
Several European countries have accused Russia of carrying out hybrid operations such as sabotage and disinformation campaigns. Airports and sensitive military sites in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Poland have recently reported unexplained drone activity.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said such incidents were intended to distract from Russia’s internal problems while attempting to “unsettle and frighten our societies”.
The ministers, joined by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, also vowed to maintain military assistance to Ukraine and deepen industrial cooperation. They said integrating Ukraine’s defence industry into European supply chains would be a priority.
They further committed to meeting NATO capability targets and boosting Europe’s defence production. British Defence Minister John Healey said Russia’s aggression required European allies to “do more and spend more on defence”, adding the continent had entered “a new era of threat”.