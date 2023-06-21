The five people on board missing sub near Titanic

WASHINGTON: Rescue teams are scrambling to find five people on a tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic on Sunday (Jun 18).

Among the missing is the tour operator's boss, a French submarine operator known as Mr Titanic, a British aviation tycoon and a wealthy Pakistani businessman and his son.

STOCKTON RUSH

Stockton Rush is the chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, a company based in Washington state which operates the tourist dives and was founded in 2009.

According to his company website, Rush began his career in 1981 as the youngest jet transport rated pilot in the world, aged 19.

In 1984, Rush became a flight test engineer on the F-15 fighter jet programme for the McDonnell Douglas company.

But over the last two decades, he threw himself into several ocean-related tech ventures including Seattle's BlueView Technologies, which makes small, high-frequency sonar systems.

After a long period when trips were postponed after Rush failed to get the proper permits for the project's support vessel, OceanGate Expeditions started taking paying customers to the Titanic's wreck in 2021.