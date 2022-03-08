Five reasons why Ukraine has been able to stall Russian advance

PARIS: Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies.

Analysts say their performance against a numerically far superior army has been fuelled by a combination of good preparation, national solidarity and Russian mistakes.

However the future remains unclear, with President Vladimir Putin repeatedly declaring that nothing will stand between him and his aims.

"They (the Russians) are basically not going very fast," said a senior French military source, asking not to be named. "At some point they will have to realign but it will not signify a failure."

AFP looks at five ways Ukraine has been able to stall the Russian advance.

PREPARATION

Ukraine, with Western help, substantially bolstered its armed forces after 2014, when Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in a lightning operation and pro-Russia separatists overran parts of the east of the country.

In 2016, NATO and Kyiv began a training program for Ukrainian special forces, who now number 2,000 and have been able to help civilian volunteers.

"Ukrainians have spent the last eight years planning, training, and equipping themselves for resisting a Russian occupation," said Douglas London, adjunct associate professor at Georgetown University.

Understanding that the US and NATO won't come to its rescue on the battlefield, Ukraine's strategy has focused "on bleeding Moscow so as to make occupation untenable," the CIA veteran wrote in Foreign Affairs.

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE

Russia, relying on Soviet-era familiarity with an area that Moscow controlled under the USSR, appears to have underestimated the Ukrainian forces' home-turf advantage.

This included both knowledge of the terrain - at a time of the year when tracks can turn to mud - and the capacity of locals to themselves take up arms against the invading forces.

In such a scenario of irregular warfare, weaker forces can maximise the advantages they have over their stronger opponents - "advantages of terrain, local knowledge, and social connections," said Spencer Meredith, professor at the College of International Security Affairs.

Challenges will mount further if urban fighting develops when Russia seeks to penetrate inside cities like Kyiv.

"That changes everything," said the French military source. "The Russians will run into trouble at every street corner, building by building."