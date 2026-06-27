Five-star Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive and send Iraq home

TORONTO: Senegal kept their World Cup knockout hopes alive in dominant fashion on Friday (Jun 26) with a 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq, who were eliminated from the tournament.

Survival was on the line as both sides entered the match needing to win, preferably by a large margin, to stay in the hunt for one of the last eight spots in the round of 32.

Senegal struck in the fourth minute after Lamine Camara hooked a corner into the box and Abdoulaye Seck’s downward header grazed off the boot of teammate Habib Diarra to send the ball up and over Iraq keeper Ahmed Basil.

More trouble followed for Iraq when defender Rebin Sulaka pulled a goalward-bound Sadio Mane down on the edge of the box. After a VAR check for a possible red card, Sulaka was given his marching orders by English referee Anthony Taylor.

Despite being down a man, Iraq were brave in attack in the first half and Senegal failed to capitalise on the advantage, with long-range efforts from Ismail Jakobs and Mane sailing wide.

It rained goals in the second half, however, as Senegal came out with more urgency and conviction.