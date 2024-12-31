Five years on, WHO urges China to share COVID-19 origins data

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday (Dec 30) implored China to share data and access to help understand how COVID-19 began, five years on from the start of the pandemic that upended the planet.

COVID-19 killed millions of people, shredded economies and crippled health systems.

"We continue to call on China to share data and access so we can understand the origins of COVID-19. This is a moral and scientific imperative," the WHO said in a statement.

"Without transparency, sharing, and cooperation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics."

The WHO recounted how on Dec 31, 2019, its country office in China picked up a media statement from the health authorities in Wuhan concerning cases of "viral pneumonia" in the city.

"In the weeks, months and years that unfolded after that, COVID-19 came to shape our lives and our world," the UN health agency said.

"As we mark this milestone, let's take a moment to honour the lives changed and lost, recognise those who are suffering from COVID-19 and Long COVID, express gratitude to the health workers who sacrificed so much to care for us, and commit to learning from COVID-19 to build a healthier tomorrow."