Brazil's Bolsonaro has passports cancelled as whereabouts unclear

BRASILIA: Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro, politically isolated after refusing to accept election defeat, had his passports cancelled on Tuesday (Oct 27) as speculation swirled over his whereabouts.



Bolsonaro, 45, was defeated by incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday and is set to lose his parliamentary immunity as his legal woes pile up.



While he cried foul and vowed to challenge the election legally, his party and allies have accepted the result, leaving him increasingly isolated.



Bolsonaro last spoke publicly on Monday afternoon in a video on social media saying he had been banned from leaving the country and ordered to surrender his passports.



However, while he said he would comply with the order, he had failed to do so by Tuesday afternoon.



"Flavio Bolsonaro's passports have been cancelled," a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that "there is no formal record of Flavio Bolsonaro leaving the country."



Argentina's security ministry and migration authorities on Tuesday denied local media reports that Bolsonaro had entered the neighboring country.



Bolsonaro had said the order to surrender his passports was based on a comment by his US-based brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, who told a US podcast two days before the election that "if my brother does not win, I am in favor that he would leave the country."



Flavio Bolsonaro is under legal scrutiny in several cases, including a corruption probe over the financing of the biopic "Dark Horse" about his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest for plotting a coup.



"I never had any intention of leaving the country. I will surrender my passports and defend myself against this travesty," Flavio Bolsonaro said.

FOREIGN INTERFERENCE PROBE

Members of Flavio Bolsonaro's inner circle did not respond to AFP requests for comment Tuesday on his movements.



AFP observed a motorcade leaving his residence in Brasilia, though it could not be determined whether the senator was inside any of the vehicles.



Lula, who turned 81 on Tuesday, staged a dramatic comeback after losing to Bolsonaro in a first-round vote.



After a revamped campaign and massive mobilisation from the left, he pulled around 4.4 million more votes than his rival.



Bolsonaro refused to accept the result, complaining about an extension of voting hours and accusing Lula of an abuse of powers over a flurry of social spending announcements during the campaign.