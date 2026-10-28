Flavio Bolsonaro's passports cancelled: Brazil police source

BRASILIA: Brazil's defeated presidential candidate, right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro, has had his passports cancelled, a police source told AFP on Tuesday (Oct 27) on condition of anonymity, amid speculation over his whereabouts.



"Flavio Bolsonaro's passports have been cancelled," the source said, adding that "there is no formal record of Flavio Bolsonaro leaving the country."



Argentina's security ministry and migration authorities on Tuesday denied local media reports that Bolsonaro had entered the neighbouring country.



Flavio Bolsonaro last spoke publicly on Monday afternoon in a video on social media saying he had been banned from leaving the country and ordered to surrender his passports.



The right-wing senator lost an election bid to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and has refused to concede defeat.



He said the order to surrender his passports was based on a comment by his US-based brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, who told a US podcast two days before the election that "if my brother does not win, I am in favour that he would leave the country."



Brazilian police are probing Flavio Bolsonaro for corruption over the financing of the biopic "Dark Horse" about his former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest for plotting a coup.



Flavio is set to lose his parliamentary immunity when his senatorial term ends in January.