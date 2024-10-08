Fleeing Israeli bombs, Lebanon's displaced met with suspicion

BEIRUT: Israel's bombardment of Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold has forced tens of thousands to flee to the capital, but many in divided Lebanon view the newcomers with suspicion, worried they might also become targets.

For weeks, Israeli strikes have widened in pursuit of Hezbollah members, causing civilians from the Iran-backed group to be shunned, as people fear they could draw further attacks.

"Our neighbours found out we were housing people from Dahiyeh (Beirut's southern suburb) and they panicked and started asking questions," said 30-year-old Christina, asking to be identified by only one name.

She took in displaced people but soon asked them to leave after neighbours, concerned the newcomers might be Hezbollah fighters, bombarded her with messages.

Hezbollah, the only side to retain its arsenal after the 1975 to 1990 civil war, has strong support within Lebanon's Shiite Muslim community.

But Lebanon remains split over the group's decision to open a front against Israel in solidarity with Gaza and drag the country into war.

Lebanon's power-sharing system divides authority among 18 religious sects, with Shiites, Sunnis and Christians maintaining a fragile balance.

Many are still haunted by the civil war, which saw families displaced and homes seized.

"There are growing tensions and suspicions towards displaced people because they are from the same religious group as Hezbollah," Christina said.

"Some people are scared that one of their family members might be a target and they don't want to risk" it, she told AFP.