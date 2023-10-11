Flight carrying South Koreans from Tel Aviv arrives home

INCHEON: South Koreans returning from Israel on Wednesday (Oct 11) said they were relieved to get out after clashes between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas forced airlines to suspend flights.

A plane carrying 192 South Koreans from Tel Aviv arrived at Incheon Airport, just outside the capital Seoul, after Korean Air sent an empty plane to bring them home.

Dozens of family members were seen waiting anxiously for the flight.

Jang Jeong-yoon, a 62-year-old who was aboard the flight, said the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv had been "hectic" as tourists scrambled to get out.

"As flights were cancelled or delayed, there was fear and people were rushing to leave," said Jang, who said she had been in Israel for the festival of Sukkot.