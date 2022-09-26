Logo
Flights cancelled as storm Hermine hits Spain's Canary Islands
People watch from their homes a road flooded by the rain of the tropical storm Hermine, in Pozo Izquierdo, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Sep 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)
A vehicle passes through a large puddle of water caused by rain by the tropical storm Hermine, in Playa del Ingles, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Sep 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)
A person walks with an umbrella to cover from the rain caused by tropical storm Hermine, in Playa del Ingles, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Sep 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)
A vehicle passes through a large puddle of water caused by rain by the tropical storm Hermine, in Playa del Ingles, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Sep 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez)
A broken tree lies on a street following a storm in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain in this picture obtained from social media. (Photo: CECOPALSC/Handout via REUTERS)
26 Sep 2022 12:38AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 12:38AM)
GRAN CANARIA: Flights were cancelled across Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday (Sep 25), airport operator Aena said, as storm Hermine moved in from over the Atlantic, bringing heavy rains to the popular holiday destination.

There had been 141 cancellations by mid-afternoon across many of the islands, including 62 from Tenerife North airport, 23 from La Palma, 20 from El Hierro, eight from Lanzarote and four from La Gomera.

Heavy rainfall flooded streets, and some were blocked by fallen trees.

Spain's national weather agency, Aemet, has issued a red weather alert for the islands of Gran Canaria, La Palma and El Hierro from midday until midnight on Sunday.

The regional government has closed schools on Monday as a precaution.

On Sunday, regional president Angel Victor Torres told a press conference the storm was expected to move closest to the islands between 11pm on Sunday and 11am on Monday.

Hermine had been expected to strike the Canary Islands as a tropical storm but was downgraded on Sunday to a tropical depression by the US National Hurricane Center. It said heavy rains were expected to continue into Monday.

Source: Reuters/ec

