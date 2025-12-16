Logo
Immediate evacuations ordered for 3 Seattle suburbs after a levee failed from a week of heavy rain
Carter Johnson, 16, uses a boat to transport his five-year-old brother, Milo, and two neighbours past a flooded house in what was their front yard Saturday, Dec 13, 2025, near Clear Lake, Wash. (Photo: AP/Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times)

16 Dec 2025 05:42AM
SEATTLE: Officials ordered immediate evacuations in three south Seattle suburbs Monday after a levee failed following a week of heavy rains.

The evacuation order from King County in Washington state covered homes and businesses east of the Green River in parts of Kent, Auburn and Tukwila.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, issued a flash flood warning covering nearly 47,000 people.

“Conditions are dangerous and access routes may be lost at any time,” the weather service said in a post on X.

The levee breach followed days of heavy rain and flooding that inundated communities, forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people and prompted scores of rescues throughout western Washington state.

Source: AP/fs

