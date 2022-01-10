Logo
Floods kill 10, leave hundreds homeless in South African city
A photo showing flooding in Buffalo City, South Africa. (Photo: Twitter/Buffalo City Metro Municipality)

10 Jan 2022 09:08PM (Updated: 10 Jan 2022 09:08PM)
JOHANNESBURG: Floods around South Africa's eastern coastal city of East London have killed at least 10 people and left hundreds homeless since the weekend, national media reported on Monday (Jan 10), as rivers burst their banks and roads were inundated.

Footage on state broadcaster SABC showed cars trying to drive through torrents of water that had submerged highways. Several media reported that hundreds of homes had been washed away in the iron-roof informal settlements just outside the city, especially the Mdantsane township.

Scientists suspect that climate change is the cause of worsening floods and droughts along the country's eastern coastline, where the city of roughly half a million lies.

In 2019, the Department of Environment drew up a plan for South Africa to adapt to climate change, which includes strengthening its preparedness to respond more quickly to weather disasters and help victims recover.

Source: Reuters/ga

