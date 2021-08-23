At least 21 dead and dozens missing in Tennessee floods

WASHINGTON: Devastating floods in the southern US state of Tennessee have left at least 21 people dead and dozens missing, local officials said on Sunday (Aug 22) in what they warned was a preliminary toll.

Tennessee was hit Saturday by what meteorologists called historic storms and flooding, dumping 38cm or more of rain.

Rural roads, state highways and bridges were washed out and widespread power outages affected thousands of people.

Twenty people died in the town of Waverly, in Humphreys County, Police Chief Grant Gillespie said in a news conference covered by NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Humphreys County is about a 90-minute drive west of Nashville, the country music centre.

Gillespie told reporters that the other death was in a rural area elsewhere in the county.

Initially some 40 people were reported missing, but by late afternoon that number had been cut in half. "We're hopeful that we're getting to the end of that list," Gillespie said.